ANKARA European Enlargement Commissioner Johannes Hahn said on Friday he believed a solution to a dispute with Turkey over the pace of visa liberalisation was possible and the timing up to Ankara.

Turkey and the EU, with which it is negotiating membership, earlier this year implemented a deal to stem the record flow of migrants to Europe in exchange for billions of euro in aid to Turkey and the lifting of short-term visa requirements on Turkish citizens.

But the EU has failed to change its visa rules, blaming Turkey's refusal to alter counter-terrorism laws to meet EU political criteria. Hahn spoke at a news conference after talks with Turkey's Foreign Minister and European Affairs Minister Omer Celik that also included Federica Mogherini, who oversees foreign affairs for the European Commission.

(Reporting by Ece Toksabay; Writing by Ayla Jean Yackley; Editing by David Dolan)