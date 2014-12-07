* High-level EU visit seeks new start in Turkey relations
* EU wants help in identifying foreign fighters
* Will urge Turkey not to undermine EU sanctions on Russia
By Adrian Croft
BRUSSELS, Dec 5 The European Union will press
Turkey to cooperate more closely in the fight against Islamic
State and urge it not to undermine EU sanctions on Russia on a
visit this week intended to give new impetus to often fraught
EU-Turkish relations.
EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini, Enlargement
Commissioner Johannes Hahn and Humanitarian Aid Commissioner
Christos Stylianides will travel to Turkey on Monday and Tuesday
in one of the highest-profile EU visits in years.
"The visit ... is a strong indication of the strategic
importance of the EU-Turkey relationship and our desire to step
up engagement," Mogherini said in a statement.
Turkey has been negotiating to join the EU since 2005, but
political obstacles, notably over the divided island of Cyprus,
and resistance to Turkish membership from some EU countries,
have slowed progress and relations have often been difficult.
But now top EU officials hope a new president and prime
minister in Turkey and a new European Commission in Brussels
mark a fresh start that will pave the way for regular high-level
talks to discuss common strategic interests.
The visit comes a week after Russian President Vladimir
Putin's trip to Turkey, during which Moscow announced it was
scrapping the South Stream gas pipeline project and named Turkey
as its preferred partner for an alternative pipeline.
EU officials want to talk about the need for closer
cooperation in the fight against Islamic State militants and
other militant groups and efforts to cut off their funding and
halt the flow of foreign fighters.
Thousands of Europeans have gone to fight in Syria, with
Islamic State or other groups, and Turkey is a key transit
point. Turkey says EU governments should be doing more to stop
would-be fighters travelling to the region.
The EU wants Turkey's help in identifying foreign fighters
and in warning of any risks to aviation security, one EU
official said on condition of anonymity.
Turkey has not joined Western sanctions on Russia over
Ukraine. EU officials will continue to press Turkey to join in
sanctions or at least not to take advantage of the situation by
exporting affected products to Russia, the official said.
The EU officials will meet Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan
and Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu and visit a refugee camp.
They will announce an increase in EU aid to help Turkey cope
with an influx of refugees from Syria and Iraq.
(Editing by Andrew Heavens)