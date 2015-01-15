* EU chief avoids direct criticism over freedom of speech
* Turkey offers help against Islamic State militants
* European Parliament condemns media raids in Turkey
By Robin Emmott
BRUSSELS, Jan 15 Turkey and the European Union
sought to minimise their differences on Thursday when Prime
Minister Ahmet Davutoglu visited Brussels and offered more
cooperation in the fight against Islamic State.
But while Davutoglu said Turkey was "ready to work with the
European Union in all fields," EU lawmakers voiced concerns over
freedom of speech in Turkey, on a day when prosecutors there
launched an investigation into a newspaper for reprinting
excerpts from French satirical newspaper Charlie Hebdo.
In December, the European Union reprimanded Turkey, a
candidate to join the EU, over raids on media outlets, but
European Council President Donald Tusk avoided such direct
criticism on Thursday when he met Davutoglu.
"We might have differences of opinion on the cartoons of
Charlie Hebdo. I am sure that some in the EU also disagree with
what they say. But we will defend their right to say so. For
Europe this is a question of fundamental values," Tusk said
after meeting Davutoglu, standing next to the prime minister.
"Turkey's accession process remains the main framework of
our relations," he told reporters.
The meeting took place several hours before two people were
reported killed during a police counter-terrorism raid in
eastern Belgium.
Davutoglu said he hoped for more momentum on Turkey's
long-stalled EU membership bid.
In a speech to diplomats before meeting Tusk, Davutoglu also
offered to do more to "close the border" to foreign fighters of
Islamic State in Syria and Iraq coming into Turkey, a transit
point for some before they return home to Europe.
Members of the European Parliament meeting in Strasbourg
condemned raids on media outlets close to U.S.-based Muslim
cleric Fethullah Gulen, whom Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan
accuses of forming a 'parallel state' to undermine his rule.
"Many journalists are in jail or have lost their jobs
because they have criticised government policies. That is
unacceptable for an EU accession candidate," said Alexander
Lambsdorff, a German liberal in the European Parliament.
(Editing by Robin Pomeroy)