BRUSSELS Nov 10 Turkey must calm the rising violence in the country, seek peace with the Kurds and address judicial and press freedoms, the European Commission, which supervises Turkey's long-stalled bid to join the European Union, said on Tuesday.

"The Commission hopes to see an end to the escalating violence in Turkey and the return to negotiations on a lasting solution on the Kurdish issue," Johannes Hahn, the commissioner in charge of EU enlargement, told the European Parliament.

"In the past year, significant shortcomings affected the independence of the judiciary as well as freedom of assembly and freedom of expression, in particular as regards increased pressure and intimidation of journalists " Hahn said after released the Commission's annual report on Turkey. (Reporting by Robin Emmott; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)