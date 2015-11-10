BRUSSELS Nov 10 Turkey must calm the rising
violence in the country, seek peace with the Kurds and address
judicial and press freedoms, the European Commission, which
supervises Turkey's long-stalled bid to join the European Union,
said on Tuesday.
"The Commission hopes to see an end to the escalating
violence in Turkey and the return to negotiations on a lasting
solution on the Kurdish issue," Johannes Hahn, the commissioner
in charge of EU enlargement, told the European Parliament.
"In the past year, significant shortcomings affected the
independence of the judiciary as well as freedom of assembly and
freedom of expression, in particular as regards increased
pressure and intimidation of journalists " Hahn said after
released the Commission's annual report on Turkey.
