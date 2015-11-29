BRUSSELS Nov 29 Turkey will help the European
Union handle the flow of migrants that has called into question
the future of Europe's passport-free travel in exchange for cash
and restarting stalled talks on EU accession, draft conclusions
of an EU-Turkey summit said.
"Both sides will, as agreed and with immediate effect, step
up their active cooperation on migrants who are not in need of
international protection, preventing travel to Turkey and the
EU, ensuring the application of the established bilateral
readmission provisions and swiftly returning migrants who are
not in need of international protection to their countries of
origin," the draft, seen by Reuters, said.
In exchange, Turkey will get 3 billion euros of initial aid
to handle the refugees on its territory. The amount might be
adjusted later on depending on developments, the draft said.
The EU would also open in December the next chapter of
negotiations with Turkey in its accession talks to the EU, which
have been dragging on since 2005, and prepare further chapters
for discussion in the first three months of next year.
The EU also aims to lift the need for visas for Turks
travelling to the EU in October 2016 if Ankara meets certain
criteria specified in an agreed roadmap, said the draft, which
may still be changed after the talks which start at 1500 GMT.
(Reporting By Jan Strupczewski; Editing by Dominic Evans)