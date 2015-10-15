(Adds quotes, background)
ANKARA Oct 15 Turkey has proposed to the
European Union to bring forward a visa liberalisation plan for
its citizens that it wants before agreeing to take back illegal
migrants who enter the EU through its territory.
Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu told TGRT TV in an interview
on Thursday that Ankara has offered the EU to seal a visa
liberalisation agreement by the first half of 2016 instead of in
2017 as originally planned.
"We will not sign the readmission agreement before steps are
taken on the Schengen visa and thus a visa liberalisation is
secured for Turkish citizens," Davutoglu said.
In December 2013, Turkey and the EU signed an agreement to
consider visa liberalisation in parallel with a readmission
agreement that would result in illegal migrants who enter Europe
via Turkey being returned to Turkey.
"Without the readmission agreement, there is no way of
making progress on the irregular entrance and readmission of the
refugees," said the prime minister, whose country hosts around
2.5 million refugees, mostly Syrians.
Turkey lies on a major route for illegal migration into
Europe from Africa and the Middle East, and some in western
Europe fear Turkish membership would widen the bloc's borders
too far to the fringes of Iran, Iraq and Syria.
(Reporting by Gulsen Solaker; Writing by Ece Toksabay; Editing
by Daren Butler and Tom Heneghan)