BRUSSELS, June 3 European Union regulators are
reviewing several complaints about the cost of access to this
week's 70th anniversary of the D-Day landings to see if this
breaches the bloc's antitrust and telecoms rules.
France will on Friday host the United States' Barack Obama,
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, Russia's Vladimir Putin and other
world leaders for a day of events around the beaches of
Normandy, where Allied troops in 1944 mounted history's largest
amphibious assault to speed the end of World War Two.
However French broadcasters' handling of the so-called pool
- the widespread arrangement under which media groups agree to
share material - has triggered criticism and fears of hefty
access charges from an international group of commercial
broadcasters and global news agencies.
While Europe's national, often publicly-run broadcasters can
secure access to the images via the European Broadcasting Union
(EBU), commercial stations and the news agencies that distribute
such coverage around the world said the arrangements for them
were still surrounded in confusion.
The European Commission said it was aware of the grievances.
"The Commission can confirm that it has received and is
assessing complaints regarding this issue," said Antoine
Colombani, spokesman for competition policy. He declined to name
the complainants.
Privately-held French broadcaster TF1 and France 2
of the state-run France Televisions group at first asked for
fees ranging up to 61,000 euros ($83,000) for access to certain
D-Day events, according to charge sheets seen by Reuters.
After early protests, President Francois Hollande's office
intervened on Friday to say the main ceremony would be available
to foreign stations for free. Separately, the U.S. government
assured agencies access on a par with the French pool for a
ceremony at the U.S. cemetery in the town of Colleville-sur-Mer.
(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee, editing by William Hardy)