(European Commission corrects to say it has not received any
complaints on access issue, paragraphs 1,2,7,10,11)
BRUSSELS, June 3 European Union regulators have
not received any complaints from commercial broadcasters about
the cost of access to this week's 70th anniversary of the D-Day
landings, a European Commission spokesman said on Wednesday,
correcting earlier comments.
The Commission spokesman said on Tuesday it had received
complaints about the issue, but clarified on Wednesday that
those complaints were related to another issue.
France will on Friday host the United States' Barack Obama,
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, Russia's Vladimir Putin and other
world leaders for a day of events around the beaches of
Normandy, where Allied troops in 1944 mounted history's largest
amphibious assault to speed the end of World War Two.
However French broadcasters' handling of the so-called pool
- the widespread arrangement under which media groups agree to
share material - has triggered criticism and fears of hefty
access charges from an international group of commercial
broadcasters and global news agencies.
While Europe's national, often publicly-run broadcasters can
secure access to the images via the European Broadcasting Union
(EBU), commercial stations and the news agencies that distribute
such coverage around the world said the arrangements for them
were still surrounded in confusion.
The European Commission said it was not aware of the
grievances.
"We have not received any complaint about D-Day coverage,"
said Antoine Colombani, a spokesman for competition policy.
Privately held French broadcaster TF1 and France 2
of the state-run France Televisions group at first asked for
fees ranging up to 61,000 euros ($83,000) for access to certain
D-Day events, according to charge sheets seen by Reuters.
After early protests, President Francois Hollande's office
intervened on Friday to say the main ceremony would be available
to foreign stations for free. Separately, the U.S. government
assured agencies access on a par with the French pool for a
ceremony at the U.S. cemetery in the town of Colleville-sur-Mer.
Colombani said the EU antitrust authority was looking into
another issue involving French TV funding.
"We have received complaints which relate to the French
regulation giving powers to the Conseil supérieur de
l'audiovisuel (CSA) the right to modify the way a TV channel is
financed by authorising the move from pay TV to free TV,
alleging breaches of telecoms directives and of the 2002
competition directive. The Commission is examining these
complaints."
(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee, editing by William Hardy)