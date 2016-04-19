BRUSSELS, April 19 The European Union is working on a legal challenge against a French law on taxis and chauffeured cars, two people familiar with the matter said, following a complaint from smartphone ride-hailing app Uber .

The European Commission has concerns that provisions in France's Thevenoud law break EU treaties, the people said, such as the requirement that chauffeured cars return to a base between fares and the restriction on their use of geolocation services to help would-be passengers find available cars.

The challenge - which would represent the first step of formal infringement proceedings - could come at the end of May although no decision has been taken yet, the people said. (Reporting by Julia Fioretti; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)