(Repeats with no changes to text)
BRUSSELS, May 26 - A British scheme to roll out high-speed
broadband coverage across the country, allowing citizens to get
faster access to the Internet, does not contain illegal state
aid, EU competition regulators said on Thursday.
UK authorities want to kick off the five-year scheme this
year, aiming to cover as many homes and businesses as possible,
especially in rural areas.
The European Commission said the programme complies with the
bloc's state aid rules as it channels public funds to
under-served areas, provides fair chances to all bidders and
fair access to the infrastructure through open tenders.
(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)