BRUSSELS, June 10 The European Commission raised 500 million euros ($680.75 million) to help Ukraine on Tuesday by tapping an existing 10-year bond.

Operating on behalf of the European Union, the Commission tapped a 2.6-billion-euro 10-year bond issued in April, raising the total value of the bond to 3.2 billion euros. An initial tap of 100 million euros was made in May.

The proceeds will be used to provide macro-financial assistance to Ukraine, with the payment to be made on June 17.

The new tranche, which was sold via lead managers Deutsche Bank, JP Morgan, Landesbank Baden-Wurttemberg and Societe Generale CIB, had an issue price of 102.976 and yields 1.545 percent. ($1 = 0.7345 Euros) (Reporting by Barbara Lewis)