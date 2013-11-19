BRUSSELS Nov 19 European officials are
considering a range of options to keep alive plans for Ukraine
to sign an EU free-trade agreement at a summit in Vilnius on
Nov. 29, despite President Viktor Yanukovich's failure to
deliver on his commitments so far.
While Ukraine still has 10 days to meet calls for judicial
reforms and other steps - including a resolution in the case of
jailed former prime minister Yulia Tymoshenko - time is rapidly
running out, and contingency plans are taking shape.
A meeting of European Union foreign ministers in Brussels on
Monday made no progress in resolving the outstanding
differences, while Ukraine's parliament on Tuesday delayed a
critical session aimed at breaking the deadlock over Tymoshenko.
After two years of negotiation, clinching the EU-Ukraine
association agreement has taken on far-reaching geopolitical
implications, with Russia - Ukraine's ex-Soviet master and chief
energy supplier - unsettled about its neighbour being drawn out
of its orbit and closer into the arms of the EU.
Months of verbal and financial sparring, with Moscow
threatening to cut off gas supplies and demanding Kiev pay back
debts, is building to a head in the countdown to Vilnius, with
Russia accusing the EU of playing hardball, too.
A senior EU official directly involved in efforts to reach
agreement with Ukraine likens the situation to a scene in the
Woody Allen movie "Match Point", when a tennis player hits the
ball and it clips the net, prompting a freeze-frame.
"The ball is hanging there above the net, and no-one knows
which way it's going to fall. The whole match depends on that
moment. That is the situation we're in with Ukraine," he said.
The uncertainty is causing profound unease in financial
markets, with foreign investors worried Ukraine's fragile debt
market will collapse if there is no agreement with the EU, no
lifeline negotiated with the IMF and Russia turns the screw.
Ukraine's credit has been cut to "junk" by the three main
ratings agencies, with the outlook also negative, while the
country has had to impose controls to prop up the currency.
Eurasia, a strategy consultancy, now sees a less than 50
percent chance of Kiev signing the EU agreement since it doubts
the Tymoshenko issue can be resolved in time.
That's largely because Yanukovich is reluctant to release
his political rival for medical treatment or to partially pardon
her, as the EU wants, since at the back of his mind he is
concerned she will challenge him in elections in 2015.
"Yanukovich likely understands the political, trade, and
financial benefits that can come with EU integration and wants
the deal to happen," said Eurasia analyst Alex Brideau.
"Yet he is making what he believes to be the optimal
political decision on Tymoshenko, while betting the EU will
accept his terms. We believe that this won't succeed."
"LEAP OF FAITH"
While time is running out, EU officials still see options
available to secure agreement and remain narrowly optimistic
that a deal will be signed on Nov. 29, one that could well go
down as a critical moment in post-Soviet history.
As well as the possibility that Ukraine's parliament finds a
way to pass legislation in the coming days that would allow
Tymoshenko to travel abroad for medical treatment, there are
other ways the stand-off could be resolved.
Releasing Tymoshenko was never specifically mentioned as a
step Ukraine had to take, she has just become symbolic of what
the EU sees as a problem of selective justice in Ukraine.
If the other association 'benchmarks' are met by Ukraine -
and the EU's appointed monitors agree they are close to being
achieved - then a way may be found to sign the agreement with
the proviso that the Tymoshenko issue is resolved in the coming
weeks.
One EU official said it may be sufficient for Yanukovich to
give his word to EU leaders at a dinner in Vilnius on Nov. 28
that he will pardon Tymoshenko for the agreement to go ahead.
"This may come down to the issue being resolved directly
with EU leaders in Vilnius," said the official, speaking on
condition of anonymity. "If the leaders feel they have
Yanukovich's word and he will stick to it, then it can work."
It may also be decided among EU member states in Brussels
before then. Using what's known as a "written procedure",
countries can say whether they agree Ukraine has done enough to
justify the agreement. EU ambassadors, as representatives of
their countries, could also agree a position in their regular
meetings, called Coreper, and have that approved before Nov. 29.
Otherwise, EU foreign ministers could meet in Brussels or
Vilnius on Nov. 27 or 28 to make a last-minute assessment.
"There are options. If the political will is there, member
states will do it (agree the deal). I still see the glass as
more than half full," said the official.
In much the same way that tackling the euro zone debt crisis
required a political leap of faith that wrongfooted many in
financial markets, a solution on Ukraine may ultimately come
down to what is known in Brussels and elsewhere as a "fudge".
From the EU's point of view, history and its policy of
outreach to former Soviet states is riding on it. From Ukraine's
point of view, the future for trade and investment, and the
long-run solvency of the country, is riding on it.
"It is up to Ukraine to choose: if it does not move closer
to Europe now, its dysfunctional political and economic system
is likely to be perpetuated," Judy Dempsey, an analyst with
Carnegie Europe, a think-tank, wrote in a commentary.
"Yanukovich and lawmakers will have to make an enormous
political leap to break this deadlock before Vilnius."
(Additional reporting by Justyna Pawlak in Brussels and Pavel
Polityuk in Kiev; Editing by Will Waterman)