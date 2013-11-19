BRUSSELS Nov 19 The European Commission expects the pipeline operators in Slovakia and Ukraine to sign a deal in the coming days that will allow the European Union to ship gas to Ukraine, helping to reduce its dependence on Russian supplies.

The deal could help to bring about a historic partnership agreement between Ukraine and the European Union.

"We consider that we are very close to a deal. The content of the deal has been agreed, whereby the gas will flow from West to East through Slovakia to Ukraine," Commission spokeswoman Marlene Holzner told Reuters.

"It's just a matter of signing, which should be in the next few days." (Reporting by Barbara Lewis, editing by Charlie Dunmore)