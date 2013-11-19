BRUSSELS Nov 19 The European Commission expects
the pipeline operators in Slovakia and Ukraine to sign a deal in
the coming days that will allow the European Union to ship gas
to Ukraine, helping to reduce its dependence on Russian
supplies.
The deal could help to bring about a historic partnership
agreement between Ukraine and the European Union.
"We consider that we are very close to a deal. The content
of the deal has been agreed, whereby the gas will flow from West
to East through Slovakia to Ukraine," Commission spokeswoman
Marlene Holzner told Reuters.
"It's just a matter of signing, which should be in the next
few days."
(Reporting by Barbara Lewis, editing by Charlie Dunmore)