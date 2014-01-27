BRUSSELS Jan 27 The European Union's foreign
policy chief on Monday she was alarmed by reports that the
Ukrainian government was planning to introduce a state of
emergency in the country and pushed forward her visit to Kiev.
"I am alarmed by reports that the government is planning to
declare a state of emergency," Catherine Ashton said.
"This would trigger a further downward spiral for Ukraine
which would benefit no-one. I also urge the leaders of the
opposition to dissociate themselves from those who resort to
violence," she said in a statement.
She said she would travel to Kiev for talks on Tuesday
evening. "The only solution to the crisis is a political one.
What is urgently needed is a genuine dialogue to build a new
consensus on the way forward," Ashton said.
"I hope that the Ukrainian parliament will set a clear path
during tomorrow's session towards a political solution. This
must include revoking the package of laws passed on 16 January,"
she said.