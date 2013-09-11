STRASBOURG, Sept 11 European Commission
President Jose Manuel Barroso implicitly criticised Russian
pressure on Ukraine to scrap plans for closer ties with Europe
on Wednesday, saying the EU could not accept attempts to limit
eastern European countries' choices.
"Today, countries like Ukraine are more than ever seeking
closer ties to the European Union, attracted by our economic and
social model. We cannot turn our back on them. We cannot accept
any attempt to limit these countries' own sovereign choices,"
Barroso said in his "state of the union" speech to the European
Parliament.
(Reporting by Adrian Croft; Editing by Jan Strupczewski)