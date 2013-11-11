PARIS Nov 11 When Russian Foreign Minister
Yevgeny Primakov was trying to warn former Soviet satellite
Poland against joining the U.S.-led NATO military alliance in
the 1990s, he laced gallows humour with veiled menace.
"We know we can't stop you joining NATO. And you know that
we know that we can't stop you joining NATO," the late Polish
Foreign Minister Bronislaw Geremek quoted Primakov as telling
him. "Just don't expect us to enjoy it."
As Moscow has tried to dissuade former Soviet republic
Ukraine from signing a far-reaching trade and cooperation
agreement with the European Union this month, there has been
less humour but plenty of menace.
"My assumption is that my country will make it very
expensive," said Sergei Karaganov, head of Russia's Council for
Foreign and Defence Policy think-tank and a former adviser to
President Vladimir Putin.
More than two decades after the collapse of the Soviet
Union, Russia is still suffering from phantom pain in its
amputated limbs. It aches each time a former Soviet republic
takes a step towards integration with the West.
The pain is greatest in Ukraine, a country of 46 million
with a $330 billion economy, which voted for independence from
Moscow in 1991 but which many Russians regard as the historic
cradle of their own nation.
Putin managed to prevent Ukraine and Georgia joining the
path to NATO membership in 2008, when German and French
opposition coupled with Ukrainian public hostility thwarted U.S.
President George W. Bush's drive to expand the Atlantic alliance
to Moscow's southwestern borders.
Western negotiators said at the time the diplomatic
understanding was that Russia would not object if those
countries built closer civilian economic ties with the EU.
However, Moscow's Cold War hackles have been raised again
now that Ukraine, Georgia and Moldova are preparing to seal
association agreements with the 28-nation bloc at an Eastern
Partnership summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, on Nov. 28-29.
"Unfortunately in Russia, this is seen only in geopolitical
terms, as an attempt by the European Union to flex its
geopolitical muscles," Karaganov told Reuters.
"NEAR ABROAD"
The Kremlin has used trade sanctions and the threat of
disruption to energy supplies to try to strong-arm countries it
calls its "near abroad" into joining a Russian-led Eurasian
customs union instead of opening up to the EU's single market.
In Machiavelli's words, Putin seems to think it is better to
be feared than loved.
Armenia, geographically isolated in the South Caucasus,
buckled to trade pressure and agreed in September to join the
union formed by Russia, Belarus and Kazakhstan in 2010.
But elsewhere, Europe's "soft power" of economic and
political attraction is set to outgun Russian hardball tactics
such as halting Moldovan wine and Ukrainian chocolate imports
and threatening to cut Kiev's gas supplies in winter again.
Senior EU officials fully expect Moscow to put at least some
of its threats into practice - for a while at least - if, as
seems likely, Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovich signs the
agreement in Vilnius.
That could force the Europeans to provide emergency gas
supplies and possibly standby financing with the International
Monetary Fund, although Yanukovich has so far balked at the
conditions for IMF credit.
After Russian monopoly Gazprom twice turned the
taps off on Kiev in payment disputes in 2006 and 2009, European
energy firms have braved Moscow's ire by adapting pipelines that
carry Russian gas to the west so they can reverse the flow and
pump gas to Ukraine from Poland, Hungary and Slovakia.
Some analysts say Gazprom, whose pricing power and grip on
the European market have been eroded by falling demand and the
U.S. shale gas boom, can ill afford a long cut-off to Ukraine.
Yet the EU seems just as poorly prepared to take more
responsibility for an economically dysfunctional partner riddled
with corruption and political feuds that is struggling to
service its debts.
The association accord provides for 1 billion euros in aid
over seven years, tied to reforms. But Kiev would need far more
to endure a prolonged commercial war with Moscow.
Ukraine ranks an abysmal 144th out of 175 nations in the
annual Corruption Perceptions Index compiled by the independent
watchdog Transparency International (TI). That puts it level
with Syria, Congo Brazzaville and Bangladesh, and worse than
Pakistan, Nigeria, Iran and Russia itself.
Little has improved since TI wrote in a report last year:
"Corruption in Ukraine is a systemic problem existing across the
board and at all levels of public administration. Both petty and
grand scale corruption are flourishing."
Kiev stalled last week on signing a deal with the European
Bank for Reconstruction and Development to create an ombudsman
to help fight corruption and improving the investment climate
for foreign businesses. Failure to sign could cost Ukraine
hundreds of millions of dollars in lost EBRD funding.
"Basically we don't see any positive change in our country.
The situation is as bad as in previous years," Oleksii Khmara,
executive director of TI Ukraine, told Reuters in an interview.
"There is less petty administrative corruption because of
the extension of e-government, but we have more problems in
grand political corruption than two years ago."
Khmara sees the EU agreement as a great opportunity to clean
up Ukraine because Kiev will be required to adopt large swathes
of the EU's rulebook, including bringing procurement by opaque
state-owned enterprises under legal scrutiny.
But how effective the deal proves in practice is uncertain
as it holds out no prospect of EU membership, at the insistence
of west European countries such as France where "enlargement
fatigue" is rife.
Whether the EU-Ukraine deal is signed at all now hinges on
Yanukovich's willingness to release from jail his main political
opponent, former Prime Minister Yulia Tymoshenko, and let her
travel to Germany for medical treatment.
EU envoys have made 26 visits to Kiev to negotiate terms for
her release, so far in vain. Some European officials are
counting on Ukraine's business oligarchs, unlikely allies but
who have a strong interest in access to the EU market, to push
Yanukovich into letting his rival go at the last minute.
(Additional reporting by Martin Santa and Luke Baker in
Brussels, Richard Balmforth and Pavel Polityuk in Kiev; Writing
by Paul Taylor; Editing by Gareth Jones)