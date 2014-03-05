BRUSSELS, March 5 The European Union is ready to
provide 11 billion euros of financial support to Ukraine over
the next couple of years via a series of loans and grants,
European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso said on
Wednesday.
The assistance would be delivered in coordination with the
European Bank for Reconstruction and Development and the
European Investment Bank, and is in part contingent on Ukraine
signing a deal with the International Monetary Fund.
"The package combined could bring an overall support of at
least 11 billion euros over the next couple of years, from the
EU budget and EU-based international financial institutions,"
Barroso said.
The EU also plans to bring forward trade benefits that
Ukraine would have received had it signed an association
agreement with the EU last year, and will work on providing
energy to Ukraine via "reverse flows" of gas from the EU.
