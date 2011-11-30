BRUSSELS Nov 30 Spain's Unipapel
has offered concessions to EU competition regulators in order to
gain regulatory approval for its purchase of European office
products company Spicers from British packaging and office
products firm DS Smith.
The proposals were submitted on Tuesday, the European
Commission said on its website on Wednesday. It did not provide
details, in keeping with its policy.
The European Union executive extended its deadline for a
decision on the deal to Dec. 20 from Dec. 6 to assess the
concessions. It is expected to seek comments from third parties.
Unipapel's offer values Spicers at an enterprise value of
200 million pounds. The sale will see DS Smith shedding a
non-core business.