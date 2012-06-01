BRUSSELS, June 1 The European Commission and the
U.S. Transport Security Administration have agreed to recognise
each other's air cargo security regimes, a move that will cut
costs for carriers, the EU executive said on Friday.
"Cutting out the duplication of security procedures will
mean huge savings for cargo operators in terms of time and
money," Siim Kallas, European Commissioner responsible for
transport, said in a statement.
The agreement was scheduled to take effect on Friday.
Security can cost as much as 4 percent of a carrier's
turnover, and the cost of duplicate transatlantic measures can
account for a fifth of that, the Commission said. Shared
controls within the European Union saves tens of millions of
euros (dollars) a year with no negative impact on security.
More than a million tonnes of air cargo passes between the
EU and the U.S. a year, the statement said, and last year that
was worth more than 107 billion euros, representing 27 percent
of the value of all goods exported by air by the European Union.
(Reporting by Sebastian Moffett; Editing by Louise Ireland)