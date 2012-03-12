BRUSSELS, March 12 The European Union's
trade chief urged the U.S. on Monday to end subsidies to Boeing
Co, after a World Trade Organization appeal body broadly
upheld a ruling that billions of dollars were unlawfully given
to the planemaker.
"Today's ruling vindicates the EU's long-held claims that
Boeing has received massive U.S. government hand-outs in the
past and continues to do so today," EU Trade Commissioner Karel
De Gucht said in a statement.
"The costs to EU industry from these long-term subsidies run
into billions of euro," he said. "The U.S. should now put an end
to such harmful subsidies."
The ruling is the latest step in the world's largest trade
dispute, during which the WTO has also ruled that illegal aid
was given by European governments to Airbus.