* U.S. said in September it had removed subsidies to Boeing
* EU says Boeing still unfairly assisted by U.S. government
* WTO says Airbus also subsidized; both sides threaten
sanctions
BRUSSELS, Oct 11 The European Union accused the
United States on Thursday of ignoring a World Trade Organisation
ruling to stop subsidies to planemaker Boeing Co and
asked the Geneva-based body to investigate, prolonging the
world's largest trade dispute.
The United States said last month it had complied with an
order to withdraw subsidies to Boeing after the WTO found in
March that the U.S. aircraft manufacturer had received billions
of dollars in unfair aid.
But the European Commission, the EU's executive, said
Washington has shown no proof it has complied.
"It is now clear for the European Union that the United
States has not only failed to properly implement the decision of
the WTO but it has even provided new subsidies to Boeing," the
Commission said in a statement.
The Commission said U.S. subsidies were costing European
aerospace companies billions of euros in lost revenue and that
recent U.S.-EU talks had failed to resolve the dispute.
"The U.S. claimed to have removed (the subsidies), but
provided no detailed evidence to support its claims," it said.
Nkenge Harmon, a spokeswoman for the U.S. Trade
Representative's office, said the United States remained
"confident that the actions we announced on Sept 23rd brought us
into full compliance with our WTO obligations."
The EU's request for a panel to review the U.S. compliance
effort seems to ignore U.S. programs "that we made clear have
been terminated," she said.
The WTO has also ruled against European support to Airbus in
a case brought by the United States. Washington accuses the EU
of not complying with that ruling.
Airbus is owned by EADS, in which the French
government has a stake and the German government has influence
via a holding owned by Daimler AG.
"Instead of bringing into compliance the massive illegal
subsidies that Boeing has received in the past and continues to
receive from U.S. federal and state governments ... Boeing has
neither paid back nor eliminated the illegal subsidies," said a
spokeswoman for Airbus.
Washington is threatening up to $10 billion in sanctions in
the dispute, while Brussels is threatening $12 billion.
However, most observers expect both sides to eventually
negotiate a settlement to end the dispute.