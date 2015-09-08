BRUSSELS The European Union has struck a deal with the United States on protecting personal data shared for law enforcement purposes in criminal and terrorism investigations, the bloc's justice chief said on Tuesday.

The so-called "umbrella agreement", following four years of talks between both sides, would protect personal data exchanged between police and judicial authorities and also between companies and law enforcement authorities.

European Justice Commissioner Vera Jourova said the data sharing agreement was a key step to strengthening Europeans' right to privacy.

"It will in particular guarantee that all EU citizens have the right to enforce their data protection rights in US courts," she said in a statement.

Reuters reported on Sept. 6 that there would be a deal.

