BRUSSELS Nov 27 The European Commission has
dropped its investigation into suspected abuse by the United
States of a financial database to snoop in the European Union,
rejecting EU lawmakers' calls to freeze its access.
The move is a setback for the European Parliament that
called last month to suspend Washington's ability to track
international payments because of suspicions that it trawled too
deeply for information, abusing an agreement giving it limited
access to the SWIFT database in Belgium.
The EU shares data with the U.S. Treasury from SWIFT, which
exchanges millions of messages on transactions across the world
every day, but only on a limited basis to help intercept
possible terrorism plots.
Last month, Guy Verhofstadt, a prominent member of the
European Parliament, told Reuters that Europe needed "full
transparency" because of the U.S. National Security Agency
surveillance made public by fugitive former NSA contractor
Edward Snowden.
EU lawmakers worry the United States is covertly drawing
extra information from the database following leaked U.S.
documents aired by Globo, Brazil's biggest television network,
indicating that the U.S. government has secretly tapped into
SWIFT.
But Cecilia Malmstrom, Europe's commissioner for home
affairs, said on Tuesday she had not found any proof of
wrongdoing.
"The European Commission is therefore closing the official
consultations opened with the US," she said in a statement.
Malmstrom said that she would stay alert to any unlawful
U.S. behaviour but had already warned the European Parliament
she had no immediate plans to propose a suspension of SWIFT to
EU members.
The United States denies any wrongdoing.
The agreement is part of transatlantic cooperation following
the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks on U.S. cities.
