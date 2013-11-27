* EU says no evidence of U.S. wrongdoing on data-sharing
* Relations at delicate moment as both sides seek trade deal
* EU lawmaker brands Commission's stance 'timid'
By Robin Emmott and John O'Donnell
BRUSSELS, Nov 27 The European Union backed down
on Wednesday from threats to suspend agreements granting the
United States access to European data, rejecting calls for a
tougher stance over alleged U.S. spying.
The move marks an abrupt about-turn for the European
Commission, the EU executive, after warnings it issued in July
to U.S. officials following revelations that Washington had
spied on European citizens and EU institutions.
Cecilia Malmstrom, the EU's commissioner for home affairs,
said she had found no proof of U.S. wrongdoing, either in the
sharing of flight passenger records or in the tracking of
international payments.
"I have received written assurances from the U.S.
authorities," Malmstrom said, referring to the SWIFT payments
system in Belgium, which exchanges millions of messages on
transactions globally and which the United States has access to
in order to intercept terrorism plots.
"The Commission does not suspend an agreement with an
international partner on the basis of two articles in the
newspaper," she told a news conference.
Malmstrom also said there had been no abuse of the Passenger
Name Record agreement, which covers data provided by passengers
when booking tickets and checking in for flights.
The spying allegations have complicated EU-U.S. ties at a
delicate moment in transatlantic relations, as Brussels and
Washington are negotiating a free-trade pact that would
encompass almost half the world's economy.
The Commission's decision is also a setback for the European
Parliament, which had demanded an end to the accords unless
Washington revealed the extent of its surveillance in Europe,
made public by fugitive former NSA contractor Edward Snowden.
"I know that citizens' trust in Europe has been shaken by
the Snowden case ... We have engaged with the United States to
bring clarity on these cases," Malmstrom said.
The United States denies any wrongdoing and the U.S. embassy
to the European Union in Brussels welcomed Wednesday's decision
to uphold the data-sharing agreements, saying in a statement
they reflected "the breadth and depth of U.S.-EU cooperation".
'HUNKY DORY'
EU lawmakers voted last month to suspend Washington's
ability to track international payments through the SWIFT
database because of suspicions that U.S. agents trawled too
deeply for information, abusing an agreement giving the United
States only limited access.
Sophie in 't Veld, a Dutch Liberal member of the European
Parliament, criticised the Commission's move.
"They are putting diplomatic relations ahead of citizens
rights. The Commission is being extremely timid to the
Americans," she told Reuters.
"They have done an investigation and concluded that
everything is hunky dory. This is not serious," she said, adding
that taking the United States at its word was naive.
Lawmakers fret that the United States is covertly drawing
extra information from SWIFT following leaked U.S. documents
aired by Globo, Brazil's biggest television network, indicating
that Washington has secretly tapped into the database.
Malmstrom said she would stay alert to any unlawful U.S.
behaviour but had already warned the European Parliament she had
no plans to propose a suspension of SWIFT to EU members.
The data-sharing agreements are part of transatlantic
cooperation following the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks on U.S. cities.
