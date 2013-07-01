European Union foreign policy chief Catherine Ashton looks on during the 23rd EU-GCC Council and Ministerial Meeting in Manama, June 30, 2013. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

BRUSSELS The European Union's foreign policy chief has spoken by phone to U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry to express her concerns about allegations of U.S. spying on EU officials, the European Commission said on Monday.

"Baroness Ashton, who has competence on these issues as they concern external relations... has since spoken to Secretary of State Kerry directly," Commission spokeswoman Pia Ahrenkilde-Hansen told reporters.

The Commission also said the U.S. ambassador to the EU, William Kennard, had been called in for discussions on the issue with Pierre Vimont, the EU's top diplomat.

The diplomatic falling-out follows a report in a German news magazine about the depth of spying by U.S. security authorities against EU institutions and buildings.

(Writing by Luke Baker)