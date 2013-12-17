* Ambitious EU-U.S. talks to be complicated by agriculture
BRUSSELS, Dec 17 Genetically modified crops,
chlorine-washed chicken, beef quotas and a fight over who can
call Greek-style cheese 'feta' all block the way towards the
world's largest free-trade deal.
U.S. and European Union negotiators will determine a list of
sticking points this week in Washington during their third round
of talks, and food issues are expected to be chief among them.
At a time of low economic growth on both sides of the
Atlantic, EU-U.S. free-trade negotiations seek to integrate two
markets representing almost half the world's economy in a
sophisticated agreement going far beyond lowering tariffs.
But food is different and the old issues that have
bedevilled many trade talks around the world are likely to
complicate the ambitious Transatlantic Trade and Investment
Partnership (TTIP) between Brussels and Washington.
The recently agreed EU-Canada free-trade talks, known as
CETA, dragged on for months before Brussels agreed to let in
some 45,000 more tonnes a year of Canadian beef and 75,000
tonnes of pork free of tariffs.
Even if just a fraction of the EU's output of 7.7 million
tonnes of beef and 20 million tonnes of pork, the imports will
be high-value hams and hind cuts of beef, a lot for Irish and
French farmers to swallow. A U.S. deal would let in more.
"You will destroy the market. The U.S. won't agree on an
equivalent quota lower than that of Canada. For beef, their
exports are double the size," said Jean-Luc Meriaux, secretary
general of the European Livestock and Meat Trading Union.
"Two products paid for CETA. Beef and pork. We fear they
will also pay for the U.S. deal," he continued.
Europe takes a precautionary approach to food safety, making
it far more difficult and time-consuming to clear new practices
and to see products reach the mouths of consumers.
The U.S. farm lobby is not amused. A group of 47 U.S. food
and agricultural associations wrote to U.S. Trade Representative
Michael Froman to express their concerns.
"Our optimism for the TTIP negotiations may have been
premature or misplaced," they said, arguing that restrictions
are often based on perception and politics, not science.
MUST FETA BE GREEK?
The European Union has ruled out importing meat from animals
injected with hormones and said that it will not simply open the
door to GM crops. So far, the European Union has allowed just
two crops to be grown in Europe. A potential third has been
awaiting approval for 12 years.
Of some 450 commercial GM strains, the bloc has cleared
about 50 for import as food or feed. The EU takes in about 30
million tonnes a year for its cattle, pigs and poultry, but EU
supermarkets do not dare stock GM food for consumers.
An exasperated U.S. industry says Europe has no need to
change its rules, but must consider whether it is necessary to
label GM product as such, and speed up the process of approvals.
Some 74 GM products were awaiting EU clearance at the end of
2012, with authorisation taking almost four years, compared with
two in the United States.
Resistance is not uniform. The EU livestock industry says
that if more GM feeds were cleared it would reduce the cost of
verifying that imports contain no traces of non-approved crops.
"Today, a ship is transporting an EU-approved product, but
we need to know what was it transporting before." said Meriaux.
"Who is paying for all that? The EU sector."
Elsewhere, progress has been made.
The United States said last month it would comply with
international standards for the prevention of mad cow disease,
potentially reopening a market closed to EU beef since 1998.
The EU has lifted bans on imports of U.S. beef washed with
lactic acid and of live swine. The U.S. poultry
industry wants the EU to accept chickens washed with chlorine.
EU consumers are suspicious of U.S. poultry treated with
chlorine dioxide and beef treated with lactic acid to kill
pathogens, concerned that using such chemicals make the food
unsafe. The United States says there is ample evidence that they
are safe and the issue infuriates U.S. farmers, who see them as
nothing other than veiled protectionism for European farmers.
The European Union meanwhile is determined to write into any
deal its system of geographical indications, which protects
countries' or regions' exclusive right to product names, such as
France's champagne, Greek Feta cheese or Italian Parma ham.
U.S. groups say this demand "defies credibility" because in
the cause of free trade, U.S. producers would, for example, no
longer be able to market cheeses as "feta".
The United States also has its own product bans, such as
raw-milk cheese that is not aged for at least 60 days, barring
some French cheeses, such as blue-veined Roquefort.
Some EU sausages cannot access the U.S. market because of a
zero tolerance to listeria in fermented meat products.
"The United States has told us that they will very likely
not change their minds on this," said Dirk Dobbelaere, secretary
general of EU meat processing association Clitravi.
