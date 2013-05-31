MADRID May 31 Europe wants to exclude the
movie, television and music industries in a proposed free-trade
pact with the United States, the EU trade commissioner said on
Friday.
Speaking at an event in Madrid, Karel De Gucht said European
Union member states should be allowed to keep protecting these
industries although he was willing to discuss exceptions when
cultural products are distributed through the internet.
The move could help secure an agreement on a common EU
negotiating stance at a meeting of trade ministers on June 14.
France, which has long defended a "cultural exception" in
trade affairs to protect European arts from Hollywood-driven
market forces, had threatened to block the start of the EU-U.S.
talks and secured backing from other EU states to limit their
scope.
"What has been said in public is that we're about to sell
our cultural diversity to the Americans to get a deal. Nothing
could be further from the truth," De Gucht said.
"We will never consider or discuss restrictions on what the
member states do now to support their film, television, radio or
music activities," he added.
He however said he would ask the EU countries to consider
whether they would be ready to relax existing rules when the
contents are distributed online.
(Reporting by Julien Toyer; Editing by Fiona Ortiz/Jeremy
Gaunt)