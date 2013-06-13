* Washington, Brussels want free trade deal by end of 2014
* France trying to shield French culture from Hollywood
* Paris aims to block talks unless audiovisual excluded
* Britain, U.S. say limited scope will bring fewer benefits
By Robin Emmott and Philip Blenkinsop
LUXEMBOURG, June 14 The European Union will try
to overcome French resistance to free-trade talks with the
United States on Friday and keep alive plans for a deal that
could boost their struggling economies by dramatically
increasing transatlantic business.
Paris, which is trying to shield French-language culture
from the global might of Hollywood, has refused to join the 26
other EU governments that want talks to start in July, unless
movies and digital media are left out of any deal.
EU trade ministers must resolve the issue when they meet in
Luxembourg. They need French agreement not just because it is
Europe's second largest economy, but because under EU rules,
trade deals touching on cultural issues need unanimous support.
"We need to work this out. It's about finding language that
people would be satisfied with," said Richard Bruton, Ireland's
minister responsible for trade, who will chair Friday's talks.
Free-trade advocates Germany and Britain say it is vital
that Europe push ahead with what would be the world's biggest
trade agreement, because of the economic benefits it could
bring, especially when much of western Europe is in recession.
Together the United States and EU account for half of global
economic output and a third of all trade.
The European Commission, which normally negotiates the
bloc's trade deals, is ready to give member states a much
greater say on cultural issues in the talks with Washington, an
EU source said on Thursday.
EU trade chief Karel De Gucht will propose at Friday's
meeting that the trade ministers be consulted before the
Commission negotiates on audio-visual services, said the source.
First considered three decades ago but knocked down by
France in the 1990s, the idea of an EU-U.S. free-trade deal has
gathered momentum since last year because the United States is
also achieving only modest economic growth, while China's rise
is another incentive to deepen Western integration.
A deal would essentially shape the future global trading
system, something that raises concern in Beijing.
Following mutual gestures of goodwill, such as lifting bans
on some of each other's meat imports, European leaders and U.S.
President Barack Obama will use a summit of the Group of Eight
countries next week to mark the opening of negotiations -
provided the ministers reach agreement in Luxembourg.
A trade deal, called the Transatlantic Trade and Investment
Partnership (TTIP), could boost the EU economy by 119 billion
euros ($159 billion) per year, and the U.S. economy by 95
billion euros, according to an EU-commissioned study.
An agreement would go much further than bringing down
already low tariffs. It would also aim to synchronise U.S. and
European regulations in areas ranging from car seatbelts to
pharmaceutical packaging, lowering the cost of doing
transatlantic business, particularly for smaller companies.
STAR SUPPORT
Obama gave his backing in February for talks to start in
earnest, and EU and U.S. negotiators say they could finish their
work by the end of next year because there have already been 14
months of preparatory discussions.
"We have an opportunity to give both of our economies a
major shot in the arm and to redefine the global trading system
for the 21st century," said Robert Sturdy, a British member of
the European Parliament, which must ratify any final agreement.
Persuading France to agree to the talks has been the focus
of the European Commission, the EU executive that will negotiate
on behalf of the member countries.
Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso met European
filmmakers this week, as well as actress Berenice Bejo who
starred in the French film "The Artist", to underline that their
cultural subsidies and working conditions would not be at risk.
De Gucht, who met officials in Paris last month, stresses
that an accord would not threaten any EU country's right to
subsidise domestic production and set quotas for film and TV.
Paris is unconvinced and says the entire audiovisual sector
should be excluded from negotiations, including developing
online entertainment and future technologies. Trade Minister
Nicole Bricq said on Thursday she had no reason to back down.
The United States already sells the EU far more music,
movies, radio and television programmes than it buys from
Europe. Its net surplus for the sector averaged 1.5 billion
euros ($2 billion) a year from 2004 to 2011.
France fears this imbalance will only increase under a trade
deal as digital and Internet services - already dominated by
U.S. technology companies - become ever more popular.
The Commission and pro-free-trade EU members say excluding
an industry from the talks would prompt U.S. demands for a
similar opt-out such as to protect its closed shipping sector,
undermining the benefits of an eventual trade pact.