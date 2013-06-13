* France has threatened to block EU-U.S. negotiations
* Paris wants movies, music excluded to protect its culture
* Compromise could help keep ambitious talks alive
(Updates with French reaction in paragraph 11)
By Robin Emmott
BRUSSELS, June 13 The European Commission is
ready to give EU governments a much greater say in negotiations
on film, TV, radio and Internet markets in a free-trade deal
with the United States, an EU source said on Thursday.
France has opposed allowing access to these markets to be
included in the proposed free-trade talks, concerned that
French-language films, TV shows and music would be threatened by
the power of Hollywood.
The Commission - the EU executive which negotiates trade
deals on behalf of member states - is seeking a compromise so
negotiations can start in July, and has already promised to
leave countries' cultural subsidies out of the talks.
The source said EU trade chief Karel De Gucht would propose
to European trade ministers at a meeting in Luxembourg on Friday
that they would be consulted before the Commission entered any
talks with Washington on access to film, TV, radio and Internet
markets.
The Commission would also have to secure member governments'
approval of its negotiating positions on these issues, under the
proposal.
"The Commission and the Irish presidency will make the offer
tomorrow," said the source close to the talks, referring to the
six-month EU rotating presidency, currently held by Dublin.
"They really want to go the extra mile to reassure countries
that cultural policies will not be jeopardised."
If the offer is accepted, it would be the first time the
Commission involved EU governments so closely in negotiations,
although the proposal is only on cultural issues and not on the
many other complex matters that the trade talks will tackle.
A trade deal, called the Transatlantic Trade and Investment
Partnership (TTIP), could boost the EU economy by 119 billion
euros ($159 billion) per year, and the U.S. economy by 95
billion euros, according to an EU-commissioned study.
France has so far refused to join the other 26 EU
governments that are ready to give the go-ahead for
negotiations, unless movies and digital media are left out. It
threatened this week to use a veto.
EU trade ministers must resolve the issue at their meeting
in Luxembourg. They need France on board not just because it is
Europe's second largest economy, but because under EU rules,
trade deals touching on cultural issues need unanimous support.
An official at French Trade Minister Nicole Bricq's office
in Paris showed little enthusiasm for the proposal, although the
official had not been briefed on the details.
"Our position is clear. There will not be any negotiation
over culture. We want culture to be purely and simply excluded
from the talks," said the official, who declined to be named.
The United States already sells far more music, movies,
radio and television programmes to the European Union than it
buys from the bloc. Its net surplus for the sector averaged 1.5
billion euros ($2 billion) a year from 2004 to 2011.
France fears this imbalance will only increase under a trade
deal as digital and Internet services - already dominated by
U.S. technology companies - become ever more popular.
(Additional reporting by Leigh Thomas in Paris; Editing by
Pravin Char)