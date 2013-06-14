* Washington, Brussels want free trade deal by end of 2014
* France trying to shield French culture from Hollywood
* Paris threatened to block talks unless audiovisual
excluded
By Philip Blenkinsop and Robin Emmott
LUXEMBOURG, June 14 France cleared the European
Union to launch free-trade talks with the United States on
Friday after fellow EU members accepted its demand to shield
movies and online entertainment from the might of Hollywood and
Silicon Valley.
After 12 hours of talks, EU officials announced that the 27
EU trade ministers had finally agreed a negotiating mandate
towards what could be the world's most ambitious trade
agreement.
The breakthrough came only after the ministers telephoned
their leaders, including French President Francois Hollande,
British Prime Minister David Cameron and German Chancellor
Angela Merkel, diplomats said.
Paris had refused to join the 26 other EU governments unless
television, movies and developing online media were left out.
The final mandate given to EU trade chief Karel De Gucht,
who will lead negotiations, does not include the audiovisual
sector. However, it does give the Commission the right to ask
member states for a broader mandate at a later stage.
"I can live with this," De Gucht told a news conference.
French Trade Minister Nicole Bricq said it was "written
clearly in black and white" that culture was excluded.
"We are satisfied, but I don't want to call it a victory,"
she told reporters after the deal was struck late on Friday.
Trade between Europe and the United States is worth almost
$3 billion a day and an accord could boost both the EU and U.S.
economies by more than $100 billion a year each - an attractive
prospect when both are emerging from low or no growth and are
keen to create jobs.
Together the United States and European Union account for
half of global economic output and a third of all trade.
G8 LAUNCH
With a mandate agreed, European leaders and U.S. President
Barack Obama plan to use a summit of the Group of Eight
countries next week to launch talks. EU and U.S. negotiators aim
to finish their work by the end of next year.
Free-trade advocates Germany and Britain had argued that
excluding an industry from the talks would prompt a similar U.S.
opt-out, such as to protect its closed shipping sector.
Nevertheless, they said it was vital to push ahead with what
would be the world's biggest trade agreement, because of the
economic benefits it would bring, especially when much of
western Europe is in recession.
"This is historic," said a contented Swedish Trade Minister
Ewa Bjorling. "The Commission now has a broad mandate."
The United States has said it also wants to go into the
talks with as broad a mandate as possible.
"We do not think carve-outs for new audiovisual quotas
before we even begin negotiations are helpful," said a spokesman
for the U.S. trade representative's office in Washington.
The European Union needed French agreement not just because
it is Europe's second largest economy but because under EU
rules, trade deals touching on cultural issues need unanimous
support.
France, widely considered the birthplace of cinema, has a
proud tradition of more than a century of publicly and
critically acclaimed movies and pumps in more public funds to
its film industry than any other EU member.
The EU audiovisual sector is worth 17 billion euros ($22.68
billion) and provides jobs for a million people.
The United States already sells the European Union far more
music, movies, radio and television programmes than it buys from
Europe. Its net surplus for the sector averaged 1.5 billion
euros ($2 billion) a year from 2004 to 2011.
France fears this imbalance will only increase under a trade
deal as digital and Internet services - already dominated by
U.S. technology companies - become ever more popular.