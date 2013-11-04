BRUSSELS Nov 4 The United States and the
European Union will next week hold a second round of
negotiations towards the world's biggest free-trade deal and
seek to catch up ground lost to last month's U.S. government
shutdown.
The week-long talks, which were originally scheduled for
early October but then postponed due to the 16-day shutdown,
will run from Monday, Nov. 11, in Brussels, the European
Commission said in a statement.
"This round of negotiations will now put the TTIP discussion
process fully back on track in terms of the planned negotiation
timeline," the EU executive said, referring to the talks towards
a Transatlantic Trade and Investment Partnership (TTIP).
EU and U.S. officials are eager to agree a deal by the end
of 2014 to create a market of 800 million people encompassing
half the world's economy, but negotiations have got off to a
difficult start.
The two sides launched talks in July, but they were
immediately overshadowed by U.S. spying reports made public by
fugitive former National Security Agency (NSA) contractor Edward
Snowden.
The October talks were then scrapped by the U.S.
government's partial shutdown because of deep political
divisions in Washington over budgets.
Negotiators hope now to get down to nitty gritty issues such
as how to make it easier for companies to do business on both
sides of the Atlantic, free up trading in farm products and
integrate EU and U.S. markets.
