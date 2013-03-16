BRUSSELS, March 16 The European Union's top
trade official said on Saturday he wants financial services to
be included in negotiations on an ambitious EU-U.S. free trade
pact.
The United States and the 27-nation EU agreed last month to
launch negotiations on a wide-ranging Transatlantic free trade
agreement, but details of what the talks will cover have been
limited.
The EU's executive Commission approved a proposed European
negotiating mandate last Tuesday but kept its contents secret.
The negotiating mandate must be approved by EU governments
before the launch of negotiations, which the EU and the United
States hope to start by June.
EU Trade Commissioner Karel De Gucht said on Saturday that
financial services are among the sectors that he proposes to
include in the negotiations.
"On financial services, you have two aspects - you have on
the one hand the regulatory (aspect) and then you have the
market access," he told a conference organised by the German
Marshall Fund of the United States, a group which aims to
strengthen transatlantic cooperation.
He said the question of regulating financial services should
not be part of the trade negotiation, although he said it was
obvious that transatlantic discussions on this matter would
continue independently.
"But, as far as we are concerned, market access in financial
services should be on the agenda and that is also part of the
mandate that we are asking (for) from ... ministers," he said in
response to a question, without giving details.
The United States and the EU hope for a deal by the end of
2014 - a tight deadline in international trade talks.
The two sides believe a deal would add 0.5 percent to the EU
economy and 0.4 percent to the U.S. economy by 2027, or 86
billion euros ($113 billion) a year for the Europeans and 65
billion euros for the Americans.
De Gucht has warned previously that the talks will be tough,
with no "low hanging fruit". Import tariffs between the two are
already not high - an average of 4 percent.
Negotiations will focus on harmonising standards, from car
seat belts to household cleaning products, and regulations
governing services. These help ensure exporters can compete.
Fleshing out the negotiating plans can cause friction. Last
year it took EU trade ministers four months to persuade the
European car industry to let Brussels officials talk to Japan
about creating a similar free-trade pact.
(Reporting by Adrian Croft, Philip Blenkinsop; Editing by Jason
Webb)