PARIS, Sept 22 The European Union signalled on Thursday that it may appeal the latest World Trade Organization judgment against European government subsidies for planemaker Airbus <AIR.PA, saying it found some of the newly published findings "unsatisfactory".

The trade bloc's European Commission headquarters said the WTO report, which found the subsidies had harmed U.S. competitor Boeing, should be read in the context of two other reports expected to address U.S. subsidies in coming months.

The Commision said the EU had prevailed over U.S. arguments that aid for the A350 and A380 jetliners fell into the WTO's most serious category of banned support that has to be withdrawn without delay, while support for other aircraft had ended.

"But there are certain findings of the panel that we consider to be unsatisfactory. We are closely analysing the report," it said, noting that both the EU and the United States had the right to appeal. (Reporting by Tim Hepher)