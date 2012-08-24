* No anti-subsidy tariffs for the time being
* Bioethanol seen as way to reduce fossil fuel use
By Sebastian Moffett
BRUSSELS, Aug 24 The European Union will begin
registering imports of U.S. bioethanol from Saturday, raising
the possibility of EU tariffs on shipments worth more than 700
million euros ($876.19 million)a year, the European Commission
said in a statement on Friday.
The order follows the launch of an investigation by the
Commission last November into complaints that U.S. bioethanol
exporters were using unfair state subsidies to sell their fuel
to Europe at illegally low prices.
The United States is the world's largest producer of
bioethanol, accounting for nearly two-thirds of annual global
production of 85 billion litres.
If the registration order leads to EU authorities finding
evidence of unfair trade practices, it could result in
retroactive import tariffs on more than one billion of litres of
U.S. bioethanol imports annually.
"Imports of the product concerned shall be made subject to
registration so that, eventually, measures may retroactively be
applied against those imports from the date of such
registration," the Commission said in statement carried in the
EU's Official Journal.
EU bioethanol industry association ePURE - whose members
produce 80 percent of Europe's bioethanol and include Germany's
CropEnergies and Spain's Abengoa - had
complained to the Commission that tax credits in the United
States allowed its exporters to cut their EU selling price by
about 40 percent.
ePure estimates the value of U.S. bioethanol imports to the
EU at 720 million euros a year.
"This decision represents an important step forward for the
European ethanol industry and acknowledges the significant
damage caused to European ethanol producers by massive
quantities of subsidized ethanol imported from the USA," Rob
Vierhout, Secretary General of ePURE, said in a statement.
European demand for bioethanol is being boosted by official
targets to wean the bloc off fossil fuels in order to fight
climate change.
Europe used about 5.5 billion litres of bioethanol in 2010,
with about 20 percent imported from the United States, according
to industry estimates. The percentage is expected to rise as EU
producers struggle with colder weather and smaller fields than
their rivals in those countries.
In a similar case, the EU imposed tariffs in 2008 of up to
400 euros per tonne on U.S. biodiesel and extended them to
Canada in 2009.
Still, the Commission said it had decided not to begin
"countervailing", or anti-subsidy, duties as the main subsidy
programme for the time in question had been stopped.
"The Commission decided not to adopt provisional
countervailing duties ... because it was provisionally found
that the main subsidy scheme in force during the investigation
period had ceased," the statement said.