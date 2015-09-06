By Julia Fioretti
| BRUSSELS, Sept 6
The European Union and the
United States have clinched a deal protecting personal data
shared for law enforcement purposes such as terrorism
investigations, according to a document seen by Reuters.
The two sides have been negotiating for four years over the
so-called "umbrella agreement" that would protect personal data
exchanged between police and judicial authorities in the course
of investigations, as well as between companies and law
enforcement authorities.
However, talks have been hampered by the lack of a right for
non-resident EU citizens in the United States to go to U.S.
courts if they believe their data has been misused or unlawfully
disclosed.
U.S. citizens enjoy such rights within the EU.
The text of the agreement has been finalised, according to
the document. A person familiar with the matter said it will be
initialed by the chief negotiators in Luxembourg on Monday or
Tuesday. That would signal the end of talks.
The European Commission has said the agreement cannot be
signed and formally concluded until the "right to judicial
redress" for EU citizens is enshrined in U.S. law.
In March, U.S. Congressman Jim Sensenbrenner introduced the
Judicial Redress Act, aimed precisely at giving citizens of U.S.
allies the right to sue over data privacy in the United States.
The document says the bill appears to have received
bipartisan support, and if passed would restore trust in frayed
trans-Atlantic relations after allegations of mass U.S. spying
emerged in 2013.
(Reporting by Julia Fioretti, editing by G Crosse)