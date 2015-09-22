By Huw Jones
| LONDON, Sept 22
LONDON, Sept 22 Failure by European Union and
U.S. regulators to iron out differences in their derivatives
rules would prompt "catastrophic" attempts by market users to
pull out from American clearing houses, a senior industry
official has warned.
World leaders agreed in 2009 to increase transparency in the
market after the collapse of Lehman Brothers left regulators in
the dark over who was on the other side of vast chunks of the
failed U.S. bank's derivatives transactions.
Brussels and Washington have been locked in talks over
smoothing out rule clashes to avoid the global $630 trillion
market for interest rate, credit default and other swaps from
fragmenting permanently and bumping up costs.
The EU's executive European Commission has already extended
the deadline for a deal by over a year, with the current one
expiring at the end of December.
Without a deal, EU market users who use American clearing
houses would have to hold far more capital, a situation they
would want to avoid due to cost.
A clearing house stands between two sides of a trade,
ensuring its completion even if one side goes bust.
"So far, with respect to the clearing issue, the damage has
been contained by the holding action of the commission," said
Eric Litvack, chairman of the International Swaps and
Derivatives Association trade body, on Tuesday.
He said that European users of clearing houses, like his
employer, French bank Societe Generale, were looking nervously
over their shoulders as the transatlantic talks continue.
No market user has "pulled the trigger" to withdraw their
derivatives positions from a U.S. clearing house so far.
"It would be catastrophic to try to withdraw positions from
a major clearer in a short period of time," Litvack told a news
conference.
A European Commission official said, "Talks are ongoing and
we're confident that they will be concluded soon."
The 28-country bloc's European Securities and Markets
Authority (ESMA) has proposed changes to how cash is collected
to back trades in case of default, to move closer in line with
the U.S. regime.
"Will that solve the problem entirely?" Litvack asked.
Such a reform in Europe could change market behaviour and
potentially create a new set of problems down the line, he
suggested.
"It's something you need to drill down into," he added.
(Reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by Tom Heneghan)