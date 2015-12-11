LONDON Dec 11 The European Union's executive
body has postponed for the fourth time imposing tougher capital
requirements on banks from the EU that pass derivatives through
non-EU clearing houses.
Without a delay, EU banks using U.S. third parties to clear
their trades would have to hold more costly capital as insurance
against defaults, a step the industry says would be a
catastrophe that fragments a global $552 trillion market.
Clearers are backed by default funds and ensure that a trade
is completed, even if one side of the deal goes bust.
"The commission has today decided to extend the transitional
period for capital requirements for EU banking groups' exposures
to central counterparties," the European Commission said in a
statement.
The six-month extension runs to 15 June, 2016.
It indicates the inability of the EU and the United States
to reach a deal on recognising each other's new rules making
derivatives trading safer and more transparent.
Without the EU deeming U.S. rules to be "equivalent", or as
strict as its own, banks from the 28-country bloc must hold more
capital if they use an American clearing house.
Transatlantic negotiations among regulators over equivalence
have dragged on for more than a year.
"The work is continuing," the Commission's financial
services chief Jonathan Hill told reporters on Thursday.
Without EU equivalence, U.S. clearing houses won't be
allowed to clear derivatives the bloc has mandated must be
centrally cleared from June next year, putting them at a
competitive disadvantage.
In the latest twist, EU regulators have consulted the
industry on changing their own margining rules in order to make
it easier to deem the U.S. system equivalent, a move opposed by
some EU-based clearing houses.
(Reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by Mark POtter)