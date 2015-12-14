LONDON Dec 14 European Union regulators have
proposed U.S.-style flexibility in how rules making derivatives
safer are applied in a bid to reach a long-delayed transatlantic
deal on supervising the $552 trillion sector.
The 28-country bloc and the United States are locked in
negotiations over recognising each other's rules for trading
derivatives such as interest rate swaps.
The rules are being introduced after the 2007-09 financial
crisis highlighted how the hitherto opaque markets accentuated
uncertainties for markets.
The EU's European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA)
said on Monday it was proposing to broaden the bloc's rules for
third party agencies, known as clearing houses, that stand
between two sides of a trade to ensure its smooth completion.
A transatlantic deal has stumbled over a key difference
whereby the United States requires only a one-day "liquidation
period" for margin or cash to back trades.
The EU requires a two-day period, a difference critics say
ties up far more capital.
ESMA said it was proposing that both systems could be used
in the EU, a step that would make it possible for the bloc to
recognise U.S. rules as being "equivalent" in terms of
strictness to the bloc's system.
"Overall, ESMA believes that the drawbacks do not outweigh
the benefits to introduce such type of account structure in the
European regulation to ensure a level playing field with other
jurisdictions," the EU watchdog said in a statement.
"In addition, to limit the risks that a reduction of the
liquidation period might have for central counterparties, they
should collect intraday margins," ESMA added.
The watchdog will consult with the industry on the draft
change before sending a final proposal to the EU's executive
European Commission for approval into law later this year.
Banks based in the European Union would have to hold more
capital against trades cleared through non-EU clearing houses
whose rules are not deemed to be equivalent.
The Commission on Friday extended until June the grace
period for EU banks to continue using U.S. clearing houses
without having to hold extra capital.
Monday's announcement follows a discussion paper issued by
ESMA in August after it became clear the United States was not
going to change its own rules, insisting they are better.
(Reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by Mark Potter)