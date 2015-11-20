(Adds details)
WASHINGTON Nov 20 The U.S. Treasury and U.S.
Trade Representative announced plans on Friday to negotiate a
covered agreement on insurance with the European Union, a move
it said will "level the regulatory playing field for U.S-based
insurers and reinsurers."
Insurers and regulators from the European Union have long
expressed frustration at U.S. reinsurance collateral
requirements - they not only must comply with EU solvency rules
but must also meet additional requirements when underwriting in
the United States.
The EU said in April it would push harder to persuade the
United States to free up the billions of euros in collateral it
requires foreign reinsurers to set aside against policies.
European reinsurers, such as Munich Re and
Hannover Re of Germany and syndicates on the market
run by Lloyd's of London Ltd, are put at a disadvantage
to American rivals by increasing capital costs and making
premiums more expensive.
The U.S. Treasury Department said it sent letters to various
congressional committees to announce its intentions. The
administration will consult with Congress throughout the
negotiation process.
The Treasury said it was seeking "certain prudential
measures" that would provide "tangible benefits" for U.S.
insurers and consumers. It did not provide details on what these
measures would be.
(Reporting by Megan Cassella in Washington and Richa Naidu
Bengaluru; Additional Reporting by Sruthi Shankar; Editing by
Don Sebastian)