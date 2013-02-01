BERLIN Feb 1 German Chancellor Angela Merkel
told U.S. Vice-President Joe Biden on Friday that she saw
"positive signs" in the push for talks on a free-trade agreement
between the United States and the European Union.
EU Trade Commissioner Karel De Gucht will travel to
Washington on Feb. 5 to put the finishing touches to a joint
U.S.-EU report in the clearest sign yet that the two sides, who
account for half the world's economic output, are ready to talk.
"I personally wish for progress in EU-U.S. free trade
negotiations. There are positive signs," Merkel said in a short
statement before her talks with Biden.
"I am grateful to President Barack Obama that he has also
put this issue on the agenda," she said.
A trade deal between the world's two largest economies
encompassing 800 million people would unleash billions of
dollars in transatlantic business, advocates say.
It could also allow Europe and the United States to define
the rules of global trade before China and India do.
The 27-nation European Union and the United States already
account for nearly a third of world trade, but a banking and
debt crisis in Europe and meagre American growth are pushing
both sides to consider removing the final trade barriers.
Merkel said she would brief Biden on steps taken to overcome
the euro zone sovereign debt crisis. Their discussions would
also touch on the global economy, regulation of financial
markets and security issues such as Afghanistan, she said.
Biden said he would explain to Merkel U.S. efforts to get
its own public finances in order, adding "it is less of a
(fiscal) crisis than people think".
Biden is due to attend an international security conference
this weekend in Munich where he will hold talks with Russia's
Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, the U.N. envoy on Syria, Lakhdar
Brahimi, and Syrian opposition leader Moaz Alkhatib.
Relations between Washington and Moscow have cooled
significantly in recent years due to U.S. concerns over Russia's
human rights record and disagreements over international
hotspots such as Syria and Iran.
(Reporting by Hans-Edzard Busemann; Writing by Gareth Jones;
Editing by Louise Ireland)