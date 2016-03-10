* U.S. Treasury says no current plans to retaliate
* EU official says dialogue ongoing
DUBLIN, March 10 Senior U.S. and EU officials on
Thursday played down the risk that probes into U.S. firms' tax
dealings could lead to a trans-Atlantic tax war, saying both
sides were engaging closely to avoid an escalation.
The United States Treasury Department has accused European
Union antitrust officials of singling out U.S. companies like
Apple and Amazon in a series of probes into
tax deals with European governments.
The Treasury Department has said it is looking at a
never-used statute that would allow it to double U.S. taxes on
EU firms and individuals in retaliation for discriminatory
taxes.
But officials from both sides said there was a long way to
go before such measures might actually be used.
"I don't see a risk of a tax war," said Robert Stack, Deputy
Assistant Secretary for International Tax Affairs at the U.S.
Department of the Treasury, speaking to journalists at a tax
conference in Dublin.
Asked about the 1934 statute that would allow the United
States to retaliate, he said his department was simply looking
at it and was not preparing to use it.
"We have simply told in a letter back to our Congress that
we will have a look at it. That's all we are saying. Full stop."
EU antitrust chief Margrethe Vestager in February rejected
Stack's earlier criticism that the EU had no right to go after
foreign profits held overseas by the firms, and signalled the
probes against Apple, Starbucks and McDonald's
would continue.
All the companies have denied wrongdoing. Apple could face a
hefty back-tax bill as the EU investigation covers a period of
up to 10 years.
European Commission tax director Valere Moutarlier, speaking
at the same conference, said there was a healthy dialogue
between the two sides, and no sign of things escalating.
"People know each other, people talk to each other. I do not
anticipate a war," he told Reuters when asked about possible
U.S. retaliation. "I am not sure that in reality we are close to
being up in arms."
Moutarlier described the current environment as
"over-politicized" but he said he was hopeful that this would
not last long, adding that all sides should wait for the rulings
before reacting.
