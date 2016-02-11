BRUSSELS Feb 11 U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew on Thursday criticised the European Commission's tax investigations of U.S. companies such as Apple and McDonald's, calling it a sweeping interpretation of EU legal rules which could set a worrying trend.

"While we recognize that state aid is a longstanding concept, pursuing civil investigations - predominantly against U.S. companies - under this new interpretation creates disturbing international tax policy precedents," Lew wrote in a letter to European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker.

"We respectfully urge you to reconsider this approach," he said in the letter obtained by Reuters.

Commission spokesman Ricardo Cardoso denied any bias against U.S. companies, saying EU laws apply to all companies doing business in Europe. (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee)