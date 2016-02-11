* EU probes could set disturbing tax policy predecents -Lew
* Lew urges EU to reconsider its tax approach
* EU Commission says no bias against U.S. companies
By Foo Yun Chee
BRUSSELS, Feb 11 U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack
Lew called on the European Union to reconsider tax probes
targeting U.S. companies on Thursday, arguing that such moves
represented disturbing precedents.
Lew made the plea in a letter to European Commission
President Jean-Claude Juncker and EU antitrust chief Margrethe
Vestager, a copy of which was seen by Reuters.
"While we recognize that state aid is a longstanding
concept, pursuing civil investigations - predominantly against
U.S. companies - under this new interpretation creates
disturbing international tax policy precedents," Lew wrote.
"We respectfully urge you to reconsider this approach."
The European Commission has been pursuing so-called
sweetheart tax deals involving U.S. firms such as Apple
and McDonald's in several EU countries, which Vestager
says give them an unfair advantage in breach of state aid laws.
Amazon is also in the EU's crosshairs, while
Starbucks faces back taxes of up to 30 million euros.
Apple Chief Executive Tim Cook last month personally lobbied
Vestager on the tax case involving Apple and Irish authorities.
European Commission spokesman Ricardo Cardoso acknowledged
receipt of the letter, in which Lew said the Commission appeared
to be targeting U.S. companies disproportionately and warned
they may be more heavily penalised than other companies.
Lew said regulators were going after income which EU
countries are not entitled to tax under international rules, and
that such action could undermine bilateral tax treaties.
Cardoso denied any bias against U.S. companies, saying EU
laws apply to all companies doing business in Europe.
"In its state aid decisions on tax rulings to-date, the
Commission has ordered member states to recover unpaid taxes
mostly from European companies," he said.
Last month, Vestager ordered Belgium to recover about 700
million euros from 35 multinational companies including
Anheuser-Busch InBev, BP < and BASF
because of their participation in an illegal tax scheme.
Cardoso said the Commission does not apply its rules
retroactively, that it had been in contact with U.S. authorities
on several occasions and would give any clarifications required.
