BERLIN, March 21 Germany's economy minister has
promised to block any clauses in a trade deal between the
European Union and the United States that go against the ideals
of his centre-left Social Democrats (SPD), including investor
protection clauses wanted by the Americans.
"What the SPD doesn't want won't happen," Sigmar Gabriel,
who is also Germany's deputy chancellor, told the Sueddeutsche
Zeitung newspaper in an interview published on Saturday.
The European Commission is trying to prevent differences on
arbitration from blocking the Transatlantic Trade and Investment
Partnership (TTIP), which would encompass almost half the global
economy and could generate $100 billion a year in additional
economic output on both sides of the Atlantic.
Many in Europe, including the European Parliament, fear U.S.
multinationals will use a so-called investor-to-state dispute
settlement (ISDS) mechanism to challenge Europe's food, labour
and environmental laws on the grounds that these restrict free
commerce. The United States will not accept a deal without it.
Unblocking the issue with a revamped form of ISDS could help
negotiators reach a trade deal by the end of 2015.
European Trade Commissioner Cecilia Malmstrom defended the
ISDS mechanism this week, saying European companies needed it
because U.S. law does not bar discrimination against foreign
investors and that if ISDS were modernised, governments would
not be bullied by big multinationals to change national laws.
Gabriel appeared adamant that Europe should not accept what
he termed the "privatisation" of arbitration, though he added
that Malmstrom was helping to overcome scepticism about TTIP.
"We won't accept any pressure for further liberalisation or
privatisation. We won't lower any social, environmental or
consumer protection standards," he said. "And we will not -- I
am completely sure of this -- see any privatisation of
arbitration."
(Reporting by Stephen Brown; Editing by Mark Potter)