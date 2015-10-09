BERLIN Oct 9 At least 50,000 people are set to
demonstrate in Berlin on Saturday in Germany's biggest mass
rally yet against a U.S.-EU trade deal, suggesting government
efforts to warm public opinion to the pact are not working.
The protest is being organised by a coalition of unions,
environmental groups, charities and opposition parties that fear
the trade deal will erode democracy and European standards on
food safety and the environment.
Trains and buses will take participants to the capital from
all parts of Germany.
Berlin police expect up to 100,000 protesters and closed off
several streets in central Berlin on Friday in preparation. The
route will take them past the city's central train station and
the national parliament.
"We are uniting all sectors of German civil society in
protest and are very satisfied with the predicted turnout,"
Joern Alexander, spokesman for the initiative, told Reuters.
The European Union hopes the Pacific Rim trade deal sealed
with the United States this week will add impetus to its own
trade talks with Washington, which have stalled in recent
months.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel has said she wants to reach
a political framework for the so-called Transatlantic Trade and
Investment Partnership (TTIP), the world's biggest pact, by
December.
But Economy Minister Sigmar Gabriel last week expressed
doubts about the deadline, pointing to the U.S. elections in
November 2016.
The German public is divided. In the latest survey by
polling group Emnid in July, 42 percent viewed the pact
favourably, while 36 percent considered it a bad thing.
Opposition to the trade deal has grown since February of
last year when the poll was first conducted and only 25 percent
of the respondents expressed concerns.
"The mood has significantly shifted over these last few
months and we believe that a majority of Germans are backing us
now," Alexander said.
While businesses hope the trade deal will deliver over $100
billion of economic gains on both sides of the Atlantic,
opponents fear it will result in European health, consumer
safety and environmental standards being reduced.
Resentment towards the trade deal is further fuelled by a
general scepticism among Germans towards the United States
linked to revelations about U.S. spying on foreign leaders,
including Merkel.
While the United States enjoys a mostly positive image among
western European nations, Germans are considerably more
critical.
In a survey by the Pew Research Center from June this year,
just 50 percent gave the United States a positive rating, while
45 percent expressed a negative one.
