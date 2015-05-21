BERLIN May 21 Germany and its European partners
remain committed to achieving the political framework for a
Europe-U.S. free trade deal by the end of this year, Chancellor
Angela Merkel said on Thursday.
At a time of disappointing economic growth on both sides of
the Atlantic, the planned Transatlantic Trade and Investment
Partnership (TTIP) could generate new jobs and $100 billion a
year in additional output, according to the European Commission.
However, many Germans are wary of the impact of any deal on
food standards, auto safety and the environment.
Merkel said Germany still wanted to clinch a deal.
"Our common goal remains to establish the political
framework for a trans-Atlantic free trade agreement by the end
of 2015," Merkel said in a speech to Germany's Bundestag lower
house of parliament.
(Reporting by Paul Carrel and Madeline Chambers)