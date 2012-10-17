By Robin Emmott and Doug Palmer
| BRUSSELS/WASHINGTON
BRUSSELS/WASHINGTON Oct 17 Europe and the
United States are set to launch trade talks early next year to
deepen the world's largest trading relationship, EU and U.S.
officials say, potentially unleashing billions of euros of new
transatlantic business.
Together, the bloc and the United States account for about
half the world's economic output and nearly a third of world
trade. But a debt crisis in Europe and elusive American growth
are pushing both sides to consider knocking down the final
barriers to trade.
A deal could increase economic output by 122 billion euros
($158 billion) a year for Europe alone and add 0.52 percent to
the EU's gross domestic product in the long term, according to
European Commission estimates, benefiting industries ranging
from chemicals to automakers.
An expert group co-chaired by EU Trade Commissioner Karel De
Gucht and U.S. Trade Representative Ron Kirk will in December
issue a report recommending pursuing talks, EU and U.S.
officials say. They do not expect the outcome of the U.S. Nov. 6
presidential election to influence discussions, though the
campaign limits their ability to speak publicly about it.
"The report will recommend the negotiation of a
comprehensive agreement between the United States and the
European Union," said a senior EU official who declined to be
named, echoing other European diplomats and members of the
European parliament interviewed by Reuters.
"Talks could begin in the spring," a second official said.
EU leaders at a two-day summit in Brussels from Thursday
will also commit to "working towards the goal of launching in
2013 negotiations on a comprehensive transatlantic trade and
investment agreement," according to draft summit conclusions.
U.S. officials in Washington told Reuters that talks would
go ahead, but that there would be no announcement until after
the election.
EU-U.S. commercial links are unrivalled. Transatlantic trade
in goods and services is worth $700 billion a year.
Total U.S. annual investment in the European Union is higher
than in all of Asia, while EU investment in the United States
far outstrips EU investment in India and China combined.
A deal would be the most ambitious in a new generation of
sophisticated agreements that go beyond tariffs to take in
intellectual property rights, services and regulation.
Eliminating barriers in the automotive sector, which makes
up the largest chunk of EU-U.S. trade, could bring a 15 percent
fall in costs for both sides, the Commission estimates.
"It would be very useful for us," Sergio Marchionne, chief
executive of Fiat and Chrysler, told
Reuters in a visit to Brussels last week, saying the deal could
make it easier to exchange car components across the Atlantic.
"ONE TANK OF GAS"
Businesses on both sides would like an agreement in which a
car tested for safety in the United States would not have to be
tested again in Europe, and a drug deemed safe by Brussels would
not have to be approved as well by the U.S. government.
Small companies who make household appliances, lighting and
wiring equipment say prohibitive costs of certifying products
for different requirements in Europe and the United States make
it impossible currently to export, according to a public
consultation by Brussels-based lobby group Business Europe.
According to an internal EU document seen by Reuters, the
European Commission and the EU's 27 countries want the widest
deal possible, including access for EU companies to American,
state-level government purchasing contracts and services.
With the 10-year-old Doha round of global trade talks
deadlocked, the EU and the United States are trying to sign as
many free-trade deals as they can to lock in access to
fast-growing economies, especially in Asia.
Europe's trade accord with South Korea came into effect a
year ago and the continent is now aiming for a deal with Japan.
Brussels and Washington are eager to avoid getting dragged
down into years of talks. But there is optimism.
"I think we can do this quickly, on one tank of gas,"
Michael Froman, the White House international economic affairs
adviser, told a gathering of service industry companies in
Washington last month. "We also know ... where the obstacles are
and how to resolve them."
But both sides appear likely to leave much of the highly
sensitive agricultural sector out of the agreement altogether,
diplomats say. Washington maintains a 15-year-old ban on EU beef
imports imposed because of American concerns about mad-cow
disease. The European Union says the ban breaks World Trade
Organisation rules.
The United States, in turn, faces prohibitively high tariffs
for its beef and pork products, running into Europe's complex
definitions of high-quality meat.
Genetically engineered foods are also contentious, with the
United States in favour of developing the industry but with the
European Union against. "They will not be part of the deal,"
said one EU diplomat in Brussels.