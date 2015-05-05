* Transatlantic trade pact would be world's biggest
* Investment arbitration issue could derail pact's
ratification
By Robin Emmott
BRUSSELS, May 5 The EU's trade chief proposed on
Tuesday creating a new European court to settle disputes in
international trade agreements, a step aimed at overcoming
growing public resistance to a free-trade accord with the United
States.
Cecilia Malmstrom, the European Union's trade commissioner,
said the bloc needed to reform the way investors bring cases in
trade treaties, amid concerns that U.S. firms could challenge EU
law under the current system if Brussels and Washington reach
agreement on a transatlantic trade deal they are negotiating.
In a blog, Malmstrom proposed "a permanent multilateral
investment court" that would take cases arising from the EU's
many free-trade accords, not just transactions with the United
States, either as a separate institution or part of an existing
international body.
"Our new approach ensures that a state can never be forced
to change legislation, only to pay fair compensation in cases
where the investor is deemed to have been treated unfairly,"
Malmstrom said.
Anti-globalisation and green groups as well as some EU
governments fear U.S. multinationals will use the
investor-to-state dispute settlement (ISDS) mechanism to
challenge food and environmental laws in Europe on grounds that
they restrict free commerce.
Malmstrom is trying to convince a sceptical European
Parliament, which must sign off on any deal, to support an
accord containing investment arbitration, which the United
States says is non-negotiable.
She will present her proposals to the Parliament's trade
committee on Wednesday and to EU trade ministers on Thursday.
A EU-U.S. accord could generate $100 billion a year in
additional economic output on both sides of the Atlantic, a
European Commission study found.
In Europe, many feel a deal would only benefit big
companies.
No other subject has united European opposition to the
proposed EU-U.S. accord as much as investment arbitration, even
though EU governments have negotiated some 1,400 investment
protection agreements since the 1960s.
The Commission, the EU executive, says the ISDS mechanism is
needed because the World Trade Organisation, for example, only
accepts state-to-state disputes, meaning in practice only big
companies have the muscle to lobby governments to take up their
cases.
Malmstrom said she would guarantee companies access to an
appeals system, and make arbitration tribunals more like
traditional courts, with a code of conduct for arbitrators.
Some anti-trade campaigners also accuse the European Union
and the United States of trying to set up "secret courts" to
undermine the rights of ordinary citizens.
(Reporting by Robin Emmott; editing by Philip Blenkinsop and
John Stonestreet)