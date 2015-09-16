* Transatlantic trade pact would be world's biggest
* Investment arbitration issue most contentious
By Robin Emmott
BRUSSELS, Sept 16 The European Union's trade
chief outlined a plan on Wednesday for a new European court
system to settle trade disputes, aiming to unblock negotiations
with the United States and achieve the world's biggest
free-trade agreement.
Fears that U.S. multinationals could use private arbitration
rules in the proposed trade pact to challenge European food and
environmental laws have overshadowed a transatlantic project
meant to ease business and compete with China's economic might.
"We want to establish a new system built around the elements
that make citizens trust domestic or international courts," EU
Trade Commissioner Cecilia Malmstrom told a news conference.
"The old, traditional form of dispute resolution suffers
from a fundamental lack of trust," she said, following up on an
earlier, less detailed plan on May 5.
The idea of a 15-judge court system with an appeal tribunal
open to the media and others should allow EU trade negotiators
to restart discussions with Washington on the issue of
investor-to-state disputes, or ISDS, by the end of this year.
The court system could become a feature of the EU's trade
agreements around the world, becoming multinational. In the
EU-U.S. agreement, judges would be appointed by the European
Union and the United States and could not act as lawyers in
cases.
Negotiations on the Transatlantic Trade and Investment
Partnership (TTIP), which would encompass a third of world
trade, are already under way, but talks on ISDS were suspended
by Malmstrom's predecessor because of public opposition.
While many businesses welcome the trade accord to create a
market of 800 million people, hoping it will add $100 billion a
year to economic output on both sides of the Atlantic, European
consumers, particularly in Germany and Austria, are very wary.
Some note a U.S. tobacco company's use of ISDS to challenge
Australia's laws on cigarette packaging. They worry about
special privileges for private investors.
EU lawmakers and non-governmental organisations both praised
and damned the Commission's proposal, meaning its passage to
become operational is likely to be difficult.
"The EU's investment court system ... is a mere rebranding
exercise of ISDS," said Cecile Toubeau, a Brussels-based
campaigner for green group Transport and Environmental.
Centre-right lawmaker Daniel Caspary said it was "a firewall
that will ensure transparency and reliability."
The United States says ISDS must be in any deal.
(Reporting by Robin Emmott; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)