BRUSSELS Jan 6 The European Union will not
water down its strict geographic food names under a far-reaching
trade deal with the United States despite a suggestion by
Germany's farm minister that not every style of sausage could be
protected, the EU executive said on Tuesday.
Wines, meats, cheeses and other delicacies produced in
Europe have a special status that protects their name and origin
from imitation, ranging from parmesan cheese to champagne.
German Agriculture Minister Christian Schmidt sparked a
storm in Germany after telling a magazine that under the
proposed trade pact with the United States, "we cannot protect
every sausage and every cheese speciality."
The United States says the EU system is unfair because
European immigrants have long produced such products as
Greek-style cheese "feta" and should be allowed to export it as
such.
"We have made clear to our American counterparts that the
protection of geographical indications is one of our main
priorities," EU trade spokesman Daniel Rosario said.
"We have not agreed and will not agree to reduce the
protection of our geographical indications in Europe," he told a
European Commission news conference.
Tensions over the emotive subject of food risk eroding
already fragile public support for a deal that proponents say
would increase economic growth by around $100 billion a year on
both sides of the Atlantic.
Both sides want to agree a accord by the end of this year.
Some EU farmers say changes to the European system would see
Europe importing Nuremberg pork sausages from Kentucky or
allowing U.S. food companies to export parmesan cheese even when
the milk has not been produced in Italy.
But the United States argues that terms such as feta,
prosciutto and bratwurst are generic, highlighted by the fact
that Denmark can sell Greek-style feta in Europe.
More broadly, U.S. farmers complain that the farm trading
relationship is unfairly skewed in Europe's favour and want it
addressed in the trade talks.
Following the reaction to his comments, Schmidt issued a
statement promising to protect and promote traditional and
regional foods.
